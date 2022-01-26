Hayden family helped Back the Pack event

Despite the complications of the novel coronavirus, Back the Pack is still in operation and stronger than ever!
We are now providing snack packs each week for 331 students in the Massena Central School District. The need is greater than ever!
On Jan. 15, members of the Hayden family and members of the health club, Hayden Fit, visited Back the Pack despite the “deep freeze.” Along with our own members, they prepared 1,349 packs, which will provide packs for four weeks!
We are so grateful for their efforts on behalf of Back the Pack, not only packing but also holding a fundraiser.
Again, thank you to each and every one of you for supporting our program, and especially Jenn Hayden for organizing this packing and her continued support.
Julianne C. Paquin
Massena
The writer is chairwoman of Back the Pack.
