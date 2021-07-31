I am incredibly disappointed to see the Watertown Daily Times amplify Rep. Elise Stefanik’s false claim with a front page headline blaming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for the Jan. 6 insurrection (“Stefanik blames Pelosi for Capitol riot,” July 28).
While the article itself was somewhat evenly balanced, the eye-catching headline in every grocery store and gas station across much of the 21st Congressional District is what people will walk away with, for those who can’t or won’t read the whole story.
Stefanik’s divisive and dangerous rhetoric gets repeated over and over in headlines like these with little or no apparent self-awareness on the newspaper’s part.
Please consider the consequences of what you’d doing.
We’re not stupid.
Catherine Tedford
Madrid
Editor’s note: The Watertown Daily Times did not blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Jan. 6 riot. The headline correctly states that this assertion was made by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. The article then provides additional information pointing out that Stefanik’s claim was false.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.