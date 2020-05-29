Health care crisis should get bond revenue

In this difficult time, our family, friends, neighbors and fellow Americans are suffering in so many ways.
Our government, at every level, is beyond fiscally stressed trying to meet the demands created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Because of this stress, many critical functions of the government are threatened.
I, along with other Americans, depend on the police, fire, first-responders and incredible health care workers to keep America safe.
Now is not the time for partisan politics.
The time is to thank all the heroes for making the vulnerable and ill the priority, while putting their own health and safety at risk.
It is also a time to help the cause — to rebuild our nation.
I am proposing the creation and implementation of a two-step bond system, similar to the bonds used in World War II.
This system would assist in relieving the financial burden of our government while replenishing the strategic stockpile and providing the essential workers with the equipment, staffing, and personal protective equipment that is required to care for the critically ill, effectively and safely.
The Empire (state) and Patriotic (federal) Bonds would be created in $50, $100 and $250 values and managed by each respective government.
The bonds would begin maturing after two years and can be held up to 20 years.
Both the Empire and Patriotic bonds would be interest-bearing and established through legislation, at both the federal and state level.
The intention is to help supply critical supplies and equipment to assist in the fight against this deadly virus as well as ensuring the critical functions of the government are maintained while easing the financial burden.
In conclusion, I thank you for your time and ask that you reach out to our elected leaders and urge them to consider this proposal.
David Doty
Ogdensburg
