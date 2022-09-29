Heat pumps will save homeowners money

I read with interest the Watertown Daily Times editorial, “The price of power: Home energy audits good way to save on natural gas costs” (Sept. 15). This is a fine suggestion.
Even better, though, is to make the transition to an energy-efficient ground- or air-source heat pump. This new green technology is a complete heating, air-conditioning and dehumidifying system.
It typically uses half the energy of conventional equipment. And the good news is that the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, the first comprehensive climate mitigation bill ever passed in the United States, offers big incentives for their installation through rebates and tax credits totaling more than $23 billion.
Low- and middle-income households, which often must defer maintenance and therefore experience higher energy costs, will see most of the benefits. Since the upfront costs can be high, the IRA will make installation of heat pumps free for households making 80% or less of their community’s median income.
Thousands of dollars are also available in the form of tax credits for people with higher incomes and for developers of affordable housing. And there is no upper limit to the number of people who can take advantage of these credits. That means current estimates of the number of homes that will get electrification upgrades or heat pump technology — around 10 million according to the Rocky Mountain Institute — could be quite conservative.
It’s also noteworthy that the tax credits expand already existing state programs. That means they are easy to bring online quickly and will be available beginning in January 2023. Since the rebates are a new program, it will take longer for them to be available, perhaps as much as a year or two.
