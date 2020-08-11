Helpers made parents’ anniversary special

My parents, Albert and Nancy Rielly, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday. Due to the novel coronavirus, they did not feel comfortable having a celebration.
My son, Tristan Engleman (10), asked to do a drive-by parade as a surprise. With the help of the Hermon-Dekalb Central School, Dekalb Junction Fire Department, Russell Fire Department, Hermon Rescue, St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Department and Rachel Skelly, a special parade was held in Dekalb Junction on Saturday in front of my parents’ home. We were also fortunate to have met Jeni Reed, who sang a song for my parents at the end of their driveway.
On behalf of my son, my brother Justin Rielly and my parents, we would like to thank you for making this day unforgettable. Additional thanks to Tina Chase, Carmen Allen, Bill Skelly (with pup Niko), Lyndsey Graham, and Sharon and Harold Cole.
Kristin Rielly
Russell
