From late June through September I submitted over a dozen questions to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik via her congressional website.
All were acknowledged as received. All were ignored. Here are four of those questions.
n In early July, President Donald Trump stated that “Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes but that were villains.” Do you agree with President Trump? Are children in the 21st Congressional District of New York being taught to “hate their own country”? If you do, please provide specific examples of where these “hate America” lessons are being taught.
n On July 9, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley noted the U.S. Army is about 20 percent African American. Gen. Milley stated, “For those young soldiers that go onto a base — a Fort Hood, a Fort Bragg or a fort wherever named after a Confederate general — they can be reminded that that general fought for the institution of slavery that may have enslaved one of their ancestors.” Do you agree with Gen. Milley’s statement? If so, will you go on record supporting changing the names of these military bases? If you do not support names changes, please explain.
n The QAnon conspiracy theory posits there is a worldwide cabal of devil-worshiping pedophiles in control of all major levels of power including the government, media, business and Hollywood. Your colleague U.S. Rep. Liz Chenery of Wyoming stated that QAnon is “dangerous lunacy that should have no place in American politics.” Why haven’t you condemned QAnon?”
n At a Nevada campaign rally on Sept. 12, Donald Trump stated, “Now I can be really vicious.” Do you agree that during these trying times with so much suffering, death and uncertainty, it’s appropriate for the president to be “really vicious”? Please explain.
How is it that Elise Stefanik represents all the people of the 21st Congressional District when she refuses to answers questions from her constituents? Over the past four years, Stefanik has repeatedly demonstrated she has no leadership qualities and is nothing more than a lap-dog, Trump loyalist.
George J. Bryjak
Bloomingdale
