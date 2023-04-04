Here’s a list of Stefanik’s un-American acts

To U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik:
The following is un-American — Glamorizing a man who promised favors to a porn star for sex while his wife was home with a baby. Did you ever hear of the Me Too movement?
To U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik:
The following is un-American — Glamorizing a man who promised favors to a porn star for sex while his wife was home with a baby. Did you ever hear of the Me Too movement?
Championing a man who sent his followers to interrupt a session of Congress, hurt more than 140 police officers and whitewashing it. Endorsing Tucker Carlson who treats Jan. 6, 2021, as a regular tourist day. You once supported law enforcement.
Being part of a party that is dedicated to eradicating the rights of transgender children and their parents to receive medical care and calling it child abuse despite every major medical and psychiatric association and the research affirming that this care helps the mental health of these children. This is cruel.
Denying climate change research, which is supported by more than 90% of our scientists, more than 99% of research (Cornell study) and ignoring recent warning by the United Nations that catastrophes will happen now if we do not act now. This party calls this spending wasteful. And you support a man (Donald Trump) who wants us to focus on “flying cars,” not the electric vehicles that every car manufacturing company in the world supports.
Supporting horrible math. How did 23 become 5,000? Trump’s Justice Department investigators and his research team found out that at most 23 dead people voted. Soon after, he insists to Georgia state officials that 5,000 dead people voted.
Book-banning.
Supporting people who bury election reports showing no widespread fraud (Mark Brnovich from Arizona and Trump) and then go on TV saying a lot of fraud occurred.
Supporting a TV network (Fox News), which admittedly has not only knowingly passed on election lies but admits to endorsing them. And confusing that with free speech. Free speech is expressing strong opinions, not circulating false facts that hurt others.
A former president ignores the Presidential Records Act and ignores regular requests for these records; the FBI serves a valid warrant — and you call this unlawful. Wow.
Supporting tax laws that benefit mostly the rich, lie that the IRS will mainly target low-income voters if given more funding and overlook that this funding increase will generate billions more than they cost.
Denying that tax cuts increase federal deficits, which they have done for 40 years.
Championing authoritarian dictators like Hungary’s and a man who called Vladimir Putin a “genius” for invading Ukraine is un-American,
Lastly, lying about the election to gain power in Congress. That is un-American and hurts democracy.
William Kimball
Watertown
