Heritage Foundation not a reliable source

I appreciate your articles from a variety of sources. This past Sunday included some excellent articles dealing with environmental topics.
We learned of students studying invasive loosestrife, carbon storage in forests, problems with invasive fish and local water pollution issues.
Reporters represented local, national and international newspapers.
One exception stood out: an “article” from the Heritage Foundation in the Sunday Weekly called “High gas prices …”
This Heritage Foundation is hardly a reliable news source, is funded by the petroleum industry and has spread disinformation on climate for years.
As a science teacher, I’m appalled by its efforts to spread propaganda as science news.
Let’s keep partisan sources from spreading disinformation and divisiveness.
The stakes are too high for our planet and our youth.
As we try to teach our students, “Watch your sources.”
Tom Van de Water
Colton
