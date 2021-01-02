Heroes vs. those who challenged our safety

This unique and challenging year has had significant heroes but also had individuals and/or groups who challenged our democracy and our safety.
In terms of heroes, of course, there are the medical professionals who braved rather difficult situations. Also, there are the first-responders (EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement agents) who had to face whatever home situation was present and helped to save many lives.
Throughout this year, the scientists who worked hard to develop vaccines are real heroes. The election officials who ran the elections and counted votes plus state and national government officials who made sure our election was a fair one despite the novel coronavirus pandemic and verbal attacks from President Donald Trump and many in the conservative media are real heroes.
Lastly, our court system, which requires rules of evidence and facts rather than conspiracy theories and internet rumors, held up under difficult circumstances. It proved that our government can face challenges, even ones from our president who verbally attacked the courts, even the judges he appointed.
However, Donald Trump and many national and state representatives, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, challenged democracy by spreading false assertions about our election. Trump and his supporters lost more than 50 lawsuits as court challenges require actual evidence, which his lawyers do not have because it does not exist. Trump’s fragile ego cannot tolerate losing an election and now he has spread false statement after false statement in his lawsuits.
The worst one, signed onto by Rep. Stefanik, was the Supreme Court case initiated by Texas’s attorney general. With no proof of voter fraud, the more than 100 Republican signees wanted millions of votes to be thrown out.
This court case was poorly written, had numerous inaccuracies and fortunately was thrown our quickly by the Supreme Court, even though it has three justices appointed by Trump. This lawsuit is a challenge to democracy and a poor reflection as to what our country stands for.
Even now, after the Electoral College has voted, Trump still does face facts and that he lost in a fair election. He also runs a scam as most of the money he raises to supposedly challenge elections goes to himself and his PAC.
Lastly, those individuals who threaten others on the internet, spread false information about the coronavirus (Trump spread the most false information) and spread false information about vaccines challenge our health and safety.
William Kimball
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.