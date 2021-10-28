Patrick Hickey has served on the city of Watertown’s Zoning Board of Appeals since 2017. This is a volunteer position often requiring several hours of preparation in advance of a meeting.
He is a very dedicated, insightful and knowledgeable person who takes the time and makes a strong effort to assess each case in an objective manner. Mr. Hickey carefully weighs the benefit to the applicant applying for the variance and its potential detriment to the health, safety and welfare of the community that could possibly occur if a variance was granted.
The Use Variance and Area Variances that are considered by the ZBA require that one evaluate the stipulations associated with each variance. Therefore, explanations provided by a member of the ZBA are required as part of the decision-making process.
Mr. Hickey is always well prepared in advance of each case, and he takes the time to know every facet of a request. He skillfully points out his findings to colleagues on the ZBA as well as to the applicant.
He is a very approachable, genuine and realistic individual who will listen to the needs of the residents of Watertown. His understanding of the operations of City Hall is quite unique, as he has attended most City Council meetings and work sessions for several years.
Mr. Hickey is a highly qualified candidate for City Council who has the best interests of the City of Watertown in mind. He rightfully deserves to be elected to the City Council on Tuesday.
Samuel S. Thomas
Watertown
The writer is the chairman of the Watertown Zoning Board of Appeals.
