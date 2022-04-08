I really don’t have words to express how wonderful I feel after this musical weekend. We asked for donations, and you delivered. Our supporters are awesome.
It’s been trick at times to keep Massena Music Friends going. We are down to very few active members to help do what we do.
As they say, it all will work out in the end and it did. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who helped from manning the doors, check the tickets, selling tickets, pass out the playbill, work our table before each show and at intermission, and help feed around 75 cast and crew in between the two Saturday shows.
It’s not easy when we all have loved ones whom we want to watch ourselves. Thank you, thank you and again thank you.
Thank you to all the behind-the-scene unsung heroes (adults and students) who made this weekend possible. The set and props were awesome; the dancing was greatly energetic; and the costumes/hair and makeup were spot on.
I got to see people not just from Massena but from our neighboring communities to come watch the show. They were so excited to see “High School Musical,” and some were just excited to get out and see a live production again. In the words from a child coming out to the lobby after watching, “That was awesome!”
No job was too small; you all came together and brought the love of musicals back in full swing. Be proud you all deserve a pat on the back.
To the seniors: It was a pleasure to be able to watch you all perform in person one last time on the Massena High School stage. I wish you all the very best for your future. Don’t be a stranger!
To the underclassmen: I know for a lot of you, this was your first time being involved in a musical and for some you are pros. I hope you all enjoyed it, learned from it and I hope to see you all continue with the program in your years to come at Massena High School. These are the memories that will stay with you forever.
To Mr. Lincoln, thank you for your dedication to these students. I know taking on a task that involves 70-plus kids can be challenging, and I appreciate all that you do for them.
You all worked very hard, and it certainly showed in every production this weekend. Thank you.
Angie Shantie
Massena
The writer is president of Massena Music Friends.
