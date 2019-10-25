It is apparent that anyone elected to any level of office in New York is automatically granted a doctorate in hydrology and physics.
Nearly every representative upstate New York pointed a finger at the International Joint Commission (really, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board) for failing to control water levels in Lake Ontario and the river.
Fingers should not be pointed before viewing all the facts. I am sure none of these “experts” has consulted easily available reports from the lake/river control board.
There is a weekly regulation summary in addition to reports on daily outflows and levels at key points in the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River.
This easily available information shows that in late April/early May, there was more water flowing from the Ottawa River than from Lake Erie (already at record-high levels).
Lake Ontario is a much bigger bathtub than is the basin above Montreal. Did our governor and other representatives expect Montreal to experience worse flooding than they were already receiving?
Such an explanation would be selfish and irresponsible. Perhaps Montreal and/or the province of Quebec should sue Andrew Cuomo and the state of New York for demanding that result.
High-water issues were caused by record-high precipitation and runoff around the Great Lakes, not by irresponsible regulation.
Michael Jolliff
Copenhagen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.