Hochul’s gun law unconstitutional, immoral

Recently, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that restricts law-abiding Americans in exercising their constitutional right to carry arms. One of the restrictions of this bill was denying the right for individuals from conceal/carry in what are being referred to as “sensitive areas,” one these areas being churches.
I find this absurd, and it seems our governor, who claims to be a devout Catholic, is knowingly stripping people of faith the right to protect themselves. There has already been a church shooting this year, and it is common knowledge that houses of worship are prime targets for mass shooters.
Yet our governor thought the best way to combat this was by making it illegal for good people with guns to protect their house of worship. This same governor who claimed that the novel coronavirus vaccine was God’s gift to us wants to restrict our God-given right to self-defense.
Luckily, U.S. Elise Stefanik, who is a constitutional conservative, has pledged to fight for the Second Amendment rights of her constituents and challenge Hochul’s unconstitutional and immoral gun restriction bill.
James Meyers
Potsdam
