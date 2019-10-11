It’s not easy being honest.
So far, Republicans are playing their usual game of distraction and trickery.
By focusing on the wrong issue, they can divert attention from the real issue.
President Trump has violated the U.S. Constitution by pressuring a foreign country to find dirt on his political opponent.
Instead of focusing on Trump’s actions, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik attempts to blame Adam Schiff for his handling of the whistleblower complaint.
This muddies the issue so the public won’t get a clear picture of the heart of the matter.
Stefanik should know that Trump violated the Constitution, but she lacks the courage and moral fiber to admit it.
Her focus is winning her next election, even if it involves telling her constituents what they want to hear rather than the truth.
Is she afraid of Trump’s wrath and being disenfranchised by her congressional Republican colleagues?
Speaking the truth may be better for the country but not for her political career.
Regarding our local elections, whom do we vote for? Some folks say “they’re all the same.”
But is that really so?
Many times, perception gets in the way of voting for the person who will put forth the best effort to make a difference.
A Watertown native, Graeme Spicer returned to his “hometown” to serve and give back to the community.
In spite of some issues with a former court case and federal judge, Mr. Spicer explained the situation and owned up to it.
No blaming someone else. No whining about someone out to get him.
How many of us are willing to admit a mistake and have the courage to go forward and be better?
Certainly not our president or congressional representative.
Another Watertown native, Cody Horbacz, committed himself to supporting and promoting the Thompson Park pool, a project that will benefit the entire community regardless of one’s income and station in life.
Mr. Horbacz had the determination to stand by this project even when others would not.
It’s up to us to decide if we support these young men in their efforts to give back to the community.
In any case, we need to revive our civic duty.
And no matter how discouraging our national political scene is, we have a chance to improve and do our part in our local elections.
Hope to see you at the voting booth.
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.