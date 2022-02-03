Honor health care pros by following advice

Have you read the St. Lawrence Health full-page ad in the Watertown Daily Times’ Senior Living edition? The advertisement addresses the novel coronavirus crisis that health care providers are facing and, most importantly, their heartbreaking plea to the public to get vaccinated as well as continuing to wear masks, social distance and get tested.
How can our communities be immune to their cry for help? How can our residents be so callous to health care providers’ medical education and expertise?
While we ignore the recommendations from our health care professionals, we give out awards to honor our health care heroes! If we’re giving out awards and praising our health care professionals, why aren’t we heeding their advice and direction?
County public health departments have urged people to get vaccinated, but we still have ill-informed residents who take medical advice from millionaire pundits and broadcasters rather than the doctors who care for us on a daily basis. We have many campaigns about supporting our local businesses, but what about supporting and listening to local health providers?
Our local and national hospitals are giving the same message: Get vaccinated!
We know the unvaccinated become sicker with the coronavirus variants and have longer hospital stays than those who are vaccinated. Vaccination is a solution that mitigates financial and health care costs of virus hospitalization. Perhaps the unvaccinated should pay for their hospital care out of their own pockets.
Many Republicans refuse to acknowledge the contagious aspect of the coronavirus and variants. For instance, the Jefferson County Board of Legislators is having virtual meetings.
Why? Because members of a Republican minority refuse to keep their masks on during the meetings.
We simply could say these folks are childish and selfish, which would be correct, but the consequences of these actions go deeper. What we have is the minority controlling the actions of the majority. This is a very dangerous pattern, which is seen across our country.
Our local, state and national Republican leaders have let us down. Instead of consistently urging constituents to take this virus seriously, they whine, complain and misdirect the people with silence or arrogance.
If businesses want a flourishing economy, they must encourage public health measures to protect their employees and customers. The general public should frequent businesses where employees are vaccinated and wearing masks.
Will we honor our local health care providers by believing them? Will we heed their message?
What’s your decision?
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.