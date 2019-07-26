In spite of President Donald Trump’s misunderstanding of language or the law and his lack of compassion, people seeking refuge are neither illegal nor immigrants. Furthermore, children need affection and protection and they are getting neither at the border.
This Nazi-like treatment of people should stop. Does U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik agree? We have heard nothing from her on this.
James Monroe
Colton
