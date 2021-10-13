Horton earning support for City Council

As a Watertown resident and voter, I will be casting my vote for Amy Horton. Amy’s motivation, dedication and a love for our community has been well documented over the past several months. She has the heart of a public servant and will represent our community well.
Her tireless campaign efforts are greatly appreciated as are the goals she has articulated for the growth and improvement of our community. Amy’s dedication to Watertown and positive voice won my support.
I believe she will be a true advocate for all! I wish her the very best on Election Day and urge my neighbors to cast their vote for Amy Horton.
Angela Nasworthy
Watertown
