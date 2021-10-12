Horton wants city to reach its full potential

I am writing to share my strong support for Amy Horton to fill the two-year vacancy on Watertown City Council. I have known Amy for a number of years and can say unequivocally that she is the right person for the job. Amy is a young professional who cares about her community and gives 100 percent in everything she does.
Amy wants the best for our city, and she wants to help Watertown reach its full potential in a smart, responsible way. As a homeowner, she understands the need to spend taxpayer dollars wisely.
It’s time for our city’s “next generation” of leaders to get involved. Amy is one of those leaders who will help Watertown reach new heights through her professionalism, new ideas, sense of responsibility and true passion for making a difference. I hope you’ll join me in casting your vote for Amy Horton for the two-year City Council seat.
Juanita Washer
Watertown
