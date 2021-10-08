I would like to take this opportunity to publicly endorse Amy Horton as candidate for the Watertown City Council.
I have known Amy since she was a small child and a student of mine. Now, Amy’s daughter is part of my dance studio’s Outreach Company.
Amy is not a seasoned politician. She is a seasoned community member. Whether teaching Zumba or attending any one of her five children’s activities, Amy jumps in and actively participates.
I believe this energy and willingness to act in the best interest of a community is exactly the trait that makes Amy Horton an outstanding prospect to represent the people of this city. Amy is not afraid to voice her opinion or to stand up for what she feels is best. In a world of followers, Amy is a leader.
After 35 years of self-employment, I have come to the realization that I will not always be liked for doing what I deem best. Some days, that is a hard pill to swallow.
Being in the public spotlight is not a popularity contest. Being a leader is not about making friends.
It is about having a voice and being willing to use that voice for the greater good. I am confident that a vote for Amy Horton is a vote for someone who will use her voice for the greater good.
Rhonda Foote
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.