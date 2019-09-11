Several months ago, Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley was facing several challenges in billing for our Advanced Illness Management services through Medicare. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and his staff immediately responded to our request for help and were instrumental in assisting to resolve the issue and restore our ability to bill for services previously provided. Without their intervention and support, we would have suffered a sizeable financial loss.
The AIM program provides critical home-based support to county residents living with chronic diseases. Designed to help patients successfully manage pain and other symptoms without having stressful emergency room visits, the AIM program serves more than 200 patients each year. Insurance payments do not begin to cover the cost of this program to begin with, so being able to bill for our services is essential to continuing this much needed program.
The board and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc., on behalf of our current and future patients, extend our deep appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Sen. Schumer and his outstanding staff!
Ruth Fishbeck
Norwood
The writer is chief executive officer of Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley in Potsdam.
