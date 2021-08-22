Hospice program falls under law’s criteria

The Mission Statement of Hospice of Jefferson County states:
To provide expert, compassionate, comprehensive care and service to individuals and their loved ones experiencing life-limiting illness and loss.
For nearly five years, I have had the privilege of serving on the Hospice Foundation Board.
On Monday evening, I attended the Watertown City Council meeting.
I can’t adequately explain how disappointed I was to learn that some of the City Council members would deny our funding request to help finance the Hospice expansion project.
This money from the American Rescue Plan would have benefited the Hospice expansive plan significantly.
The project falls under the American Rescue Plan funding because it involves making improvements to the facility’s ventilation system during the pandemic.
These are federal dollars and should be awarded in a “compassionate and caring manner.”
There is an old Christian hymn that states:
“You will know we are Christians by our love, by our love.”
It seems to me that certain members of the City Council didn’t demonstrate much Christian love by their recent actions.
We deserve better!
The Rev. Donald A. Robinson
Brownville
The writer is pastor of Immaculate Conception in Brownville and St. Andrew’s, Sackets Harbor.
