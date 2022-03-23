Hospital guild is grateful for local support

The Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild would like to thank the many community members for their support and purchases of the guild’s Heart Warming soup fundraiser held at Canton’s United Methodist Church recently.
The fundraiser raised more than $1,100 to help fund Canton-Potsdam Hospital projects and healthcare scholarships.
The guild would like to also thank the following businesses, organizations and individuals for their help:
Sonya Butler, director of sales at Canton’s Best Western University Inn; Canton’s United Methodist Church and Mike and Linda Dafoe; Lauren Smith, director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital Food Service; the St. Lawrence Health Foundation Office; and Judy Chase, Janice Poole, Gail Abplanalp and Sharon Rosenbarker.
Individuals who would like to become a supporter or member of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild can visit our website at cphguild.com or Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild.
Susan Law
Canton
The writer is president of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild.
