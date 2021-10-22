Our local hospitals and medical workers have done a phenomenal job in helping us with the pandemic. The Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild’s mission to support our local hospital and patients is especially important now.
The guild would like to thank the many community members who aided with our golf tournament, lilac tour and flower fundraiser this year. Their success allows us to help fund hospital projects, prescription assistance and nursing scholarships.
We are offering a holiday evergreen sale of fir wreaths, door swags and centerpieces. Orders placed by Nov. 2 will be available for pickup on Nov. 26 27 at Potsdam Presbyterian Church from noon to 6 p.m.
The products can be viewed and ordered at www.sherwoodfundraiser.com/cantonpotsdamhospitalguild, on the guild’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CPHGuild/ or online at www.cphguild.com/. Orders can also be placed by contacting Mary Jane Smalling at 315-212-0027 or msmallin@twcny.rr.com.
Please consider becoming a hospital guild member with a $10 membership fee to support our local hospital. More information and membership forms are available on the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild website: http://www.cphguild.com.
Susan Law
Canton
The writer is president of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.