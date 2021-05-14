Hospitals grateful for support over last year

In celebration of Health System Week and on behalf of our boards of directors and clinical and administrative teams, we extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who shared words of encouragement and support and/or made donations over the past year. Throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, all donations made to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital have been immensely appreciated. Whether it was personal protective equipment, food, personal messages or any other form of gift, we want you to know it aided in lifting the spirits and morale of our staff.
Having the support of our community members means everything to us, and we are here to provide health care for each of you whenever you need us. We wouldn’t have a reason to celebrate Health System Week if it wasn’t for our patients and community members who believe and trust in what we do.
David Acker
Potsdam
Eric Burch
Gouverneur
David Bender
Massena
David Acker is president of St. Lawrence Health System and chief executive officer of Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Eric Burch is chief executive officer of Gouverneur Hospital. David Bender is chief executive officer of Massena Hospital.
