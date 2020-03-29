Housing Authority is enforcing safety rules

As most of you are aware, COVID-19 is a new virus that has been declared a pandemic, which means it is widespread.
On behalf of myself and the West Carthage Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, please understand that the health and safety of all residents are our greatest priorities. I would like to let you know some precautions we are taking to help prevent the spread of germs and the novel coronavirus. All common areas have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
We have increased the process of disinfecting throughout the day. We will continue to sanitize all common areas right down to the littlest area. Basically, if you can touch it, we are going to sanitize it.
We have hand sanitizer available in the community areas and will increase the availability of more through the building. I spoke to Mayor Burto, and the village has received free hand sanitizer through the state and they are graciously going to provide some to our building as well.
As recommended by the state, tenants should try to limit their guests to a minimum. If any of your visitors may be sick, please ask them to hold off or postpone the visit. This will help with keeping anything contagious out of the building.
I will continue to monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and remain in contact with Jefferson County Public Health. There are several resources available online to answer questions and concerns along with references as to what you can do to stop the spread of germs. If you would like any reference materials and are unable to obtain online, please call the office and I will be happy to assist.
Again, the health and safety of our tenants are our highest priorities and we will continue every effort to be proactive against the virus.
Jan Hoffman
Carthage
The writer is director of the West Carthage Housing Authority.
