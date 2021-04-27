How can funds be used to assist residents?

I am amazed that Watertown is to receive $ 22.95 million from the federal COVID relief bill. It sounds like good news.
I would like to know more about the guidelines.
Is a splash pad the best use of this money? Is this related to the novel coronavirus?
Aren’t there people who lost jobs and homes due to the coronavirus who might be aided by this? Can we create jobs and offer victims of coronavirus unemployment priority in hiring for any new jobs that may be created by this money?
Some countries have motels set up for use in coronavirus quarantine. People are monitored daily and provided food. This arrangement is for those who are in crowded households with vulnerable members who can’t afford to be in a hotel or somewhere else or perhaps those in the medical field who want to protect their family.
We have nothing like this locally of which I am aware. The coronavirus may not be our last pandemic. Could a motel be built especially for safe quarantining purposes and leased to someone local who would operate the facility by reserving a number of rooms for medical purposes?
Could restaurants be helped with ventilation and bathroom improvements? What about hardscape that is easier to clean and to segregate diners as needed?
Are there empty buildings (Globe) that could be opened as small business incubators with special equipment and electrical needs provided and shared? This would be a place where people can get help and guidance in starting and running a small business that will serve our local economy.
Other cities have business incubators. Maybe one of the colleges such as St Lawrence University could help with this?
What about sponsoring BOCES training in any of the trades for displaced employees and even sponsoring apprenticeships? We need competent electricians, tile setters, plumbers, painters, etc.
Why not give the residents of Watertown the guidelines for use of this money and ask them to offer their suggestions?
Lastly, will nearly $3 million for water and sewers be enough? What about those homes in the city that keep getting flooded from other people’s lawns and need help?
Claudia Smith
Watertown
