How do we respond to a lengthy blackout?

As a resident of Watertown, Jefferson County and New York state, I am totally dependent on the electrical power grid for heat, food, power, lights, communication and transportation. I have sent Freedom of Information Law requests to six city, county and state offices for information on where we go and what we do when an electrical blackout occurs for a week, a month and six months.
Obviously, I cannot live in my apartment during a blackout. Perhaps the place to go would be Fort Drum with its sustainable biomass power. The U.S. Army has faced the blackout threat and pays a premium price for power insurance. For most people, however, Fort Drum is not an option.
Perhaps I should go to a nearby hospital. The word is that the Samaritan Medical Center might have two weeks of power from standbys generators. That is about it here in town unless you have cords of wood and a wood-burning stove.
An electrical blackout is not an idle threat! In 1999, an ice storm blacked out sections of Jefferson County for three weeks. Ice in Texas shut the grid for weeks during the past year. Then there are predicted ravishing solar storms, but the most ominous threat is an electro-magnetic explosion from any of several rogue nations or even individuals.
Just type in “EMP Threat on your computer or smartphone for details of a detonation of an EMP bomb from various elevations. It will be devastating. It is time to face the threat.
It is inexcusable that local government officials will not plan for the inevitable grid blackout. Other forward-planning communities have faced this issue with sustainable power from micro-grids or perhaps solar panels.
Of course, National Grid will do nothing as backup power is not in its best financial interests. I have an email from a National Grid official telling me blackouts and EMP defenses are too expensive for them to face.
If governments and the power grid operator refuse to face the pending power blackout issues, how do I sustain myself? The issue is not “if” there is a power blackout but “when” there is a blackout and for how long. I am simply one of tens of thousands of local folks facing this issue. Where is any local leadership?
In response to my FOIL request to local government officials, an executive told me there was ice water at the Newell Street barn in the event of a grid blackout. Shouldn’t government officials give us advice on sustainable living options during a power blackout, or are we fully dependent on our own devices? The answer is obvious.
David Graf
Watertown
