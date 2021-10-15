How would succession have changed US?

If the South had seceded from the rest of the nation, I think this country might have learned an interesting lesson.
In 1860, as soon as Abraham Lincoln was elected president, South Carolina, then Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas (followed by Virginia, Arkansas, Tennesse and North Carolina) rebelliously began to set up a Confederacy government with its own Constitution preserving “states’ rights” and slavery as a legal institution. Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens made it clear in his famous Cornerstone Speech that these states were rejecting the U.S. Constitution because of its flawed principle of “human equality,” which would never be allowed.
If they had seceded, those 11 Confederate states would have slaves, a segregated agricultural society, less government oversight, no public education and more voting restrictions. Wealthy white males would have prospered and controlled politics.
By contrast, the rest of the states would have Woodrow Wilson’s 1920 Women’s Right to Vote. It would have survived the Depression with the 1940s New Deal from Franklin Roosevelt and his establishment of Social Security, unemployment benefits, national minimum wage, FDIC bank protection and the GI Bill of Rights. It would have Lyndon Johnson’s Medicare, Clean Waters Restoration Act, National Endowment of the Arts and the Civil Rights Act. It would have had Bill Clinton’s eight years of a booming economy and his balanced budgets. Millions would have health insurance under Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Skilled and intelligent minorities would be contributing to an ever-expanding technical, scientific and medical economy.
In this divided nation that I’m imagining, would those living in the Confederacy have noticed the difference? Would they have wondered why they couldn’t have beneficial federal programs since it didn’t result in government bankruptcy, unfettered inflation or societal collapse as they were told would happen? Would they have been concerned that the phrasing of personal and states’ rights in the Constitution of the Confederacy guaranteed the status quo of rich white men while negating everyone else’s?
I wonder because, to this day, there are Republicans clinging to that Civil War separatist idea of “my rights before anyone else’s”. Back then, members of the Grand Old Party were labeled traitors for rejecting our egalitarian U.S. Constitution.
And now? When members of the GOP reject beneficial federal programs because their personal and financial interests are more important, aren’t they still betraying our nation and showing us who they really care about?
Martha Hodges
Massena
