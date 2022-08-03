If Stefanik had any dignity, she’d resign

The recent Jan 6. committee hearings have made it clear that Donald Trump was a huge mistake.
He rose to power on his charisma, lies and the fear he stoked. He surrounded himself with people who would grovel at his feet and dismissed anyone who presented him with reasoning or evidence contrary to his desires.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was one of the people who toed the line and said whatever she had to say to remain an asset to Trump. Thankfully, enough Americans saw Trump for what he is, a demagogue who represents the worst in people.
Like a toddler at bedtime, Trump entertained every possible scenario in an attempt to remain in power, like using the military to seize voting machines, pressuring the vice president to illegally overturn the election and finally rallying an armed mob to storm the U.S. Capitol Building with no concern for the safety of anyone involved and zero respect for the rule of law and the sanctity of the United States.
Stefanik supported Trump in his false election fraud claims. She is a co-conspirator in an attempt to destroy democracy in America. She must be barred from public office, according to the U.S. Constitution: The Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 states:
“No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress or elector of president and vice president or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath as a member of Congress or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
It’s clear she participated in aiding the spread of Trump’s election fraud lies after a simple review of her tweets and public statements. She broke her oath to the Constitution and is unfit to hold public office. If she had any dignity at all, she would resign.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.