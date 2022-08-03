If Stefanik had any dignity, she’d resign

The recent Jan 6. committee hearings have made it clear that Donald Trump was a huge mistake.

He rose to power on his charisma, lies and the fear he stoked. He surrounded himself with people who would grovel at his feet and dismissed anyone who presented him with reasoning or evidence contrary to his desires.

