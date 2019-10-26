We as a nation have one very unproductive and costly military paradigm that is in use today. That is the idea that our military can go into a foreign country and, with explosions and killing, solve any problem and then withdraw and things will remain the same as when we left.
That concept is not only naïve but completely stupid. Why do we drive ourselves into bankruptcy and spill the blood of our children and then abandon all that sacrifice as unimportant and then go home and leave the area to the same conditions and forces that caused us to go in there to begin with?
Whoever came up with this military paradigm was a moron, and it should be discontinued immediately. Dwight Eisenhower, our greatest general and president of modern times, did not believe in these limited actions. He said they solve nothing and only increase our list of enemies. Our military leaders have used this limited action concept with abandon since Eisenhower’s administration.
We have to make the decision before we go to war if that area under consideration is worth keeping as a territory with the right to apply for statehood. A dominant world power has to evolve on this planet before there is any possibility of a consistent and peaceful planet.
We have a military budget ten times bigger than any nation on Earth. We have the military to flex our muscle.
Our new military paradigm should be expansion of quality states until we reach the truth that the sun never sets on the United States. Our military wants to be engaged overseas, so let’s make it legitimate. Notify the world that if we find it necessary to come into any nation, we will not leave.
That statement alone would have a very large calming effect on our world level of violence and war. There needs to be one large dominant world power to face the future of coming world events.
Let’s set a standard that no more American young people will be killed needlessly again. If it’s worth spilling our blood over, it’s worth keeping. This has to be taken into consideration from now on.
If we remain on the same path into our future, we will collapse economically as a world power! At first, take in only productive states to bolster our economy and longevity.
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
