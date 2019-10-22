IJC has not regulated our waterways properly

The Sept. 13 article in the Watertown Daily Times titled “Shoreline Support: Recommended projects for flood recovery revealed” by Tom Graser was good, demonstrating the usual government answer to everything:
Bury it with money, taxpayers’ money — yours and mine.
Really, the true problem can be fixed at no taxpayer cost whatsoever.
Regulate the water level properly!
Lake Ontario’s mean water level is 245 feet above sea level; 246 is a level we can all live with — the lake should go no higher!
Obviously, there is no one on the International Joint Commission who has any experience or relationship with this lake.
They don’t care about the taxpayers who have had their lives and livelihoods invested in this lake.
Nor do they demonstrate any knowledge of water control.
They should know that in April upstream of Montreal, there is a lot of water coming down so Montreal should be a bone-dry desert in anticipation of water inflow.
President Ronald Reagan said it so eloquently:
“In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”
Rufus R. Chalmers
Henderson
