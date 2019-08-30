The U.S. Supreme Court gave President Donald Trump permission to take $2.5 billion from the Defense Department to build walls at the U.S. border with Mexico. We the people must demand that those funds are used to improve the due process and conditions for the thousands of children and families who are imprisoned in filthy cages at the border and elsewhere across United States as they wait for justice from immigration judges.
Children as young as newborns separated from their mothers! Teens, breast-feeding mothers and young adults and crammed into spaces so small that there is no room to sit or sleep. Sparse food and water. Concrete floors as beds. No warm blankets! No place to wash their bodies! Unsanitary bathroom facilities! Wearing the same soiled clothing for weeks and perhaps months! No diapers for babies and toddlers! Children with contagious diseases, very ill and sometimes dying due to inadequate medical care! Sexual assault of the imprisoned children by supposed caregivers! This is gut-wrenching, abominable and illegal. It’s child abuse.
Our president and his administration are holding frightened, helpless mothers and children in unclean, putrid, unsafe facilities at the southern border and in prison camps in Florida and in other states. The president claims processing takes months, and the immigrants must be imprisoned because they are dangerous. These children and families are dangerous criminals! They are immigrants who are seeking a safety from violence in a country they thought would welcome them.
Some of our senators and representatives in Congress are silent and apparently do not care that non-white immigrants, who are seeking asylum, are being treated like animals. Children and families should not be a partisan issue! Every U.S. representative and senator should “do the right thing” and demand that the president fully fund the immigration processing and immediately stop this dehumanizing, barbaric treatment of children and families who are suffering in the president’s prison camps across the United States.
Come on, people! Tell your congressional representatives, “If you won’t demand that the president stop harming immigrant children and families, we the people will not vote for you.”
Janice L Charles
Three Mile Bay
The writer is the retired chief executive officer of the North Country Children’s Clinic.
