Immigrants/refugees deserve our respect

Our immigration policies and actions don’t reflect much enlightenment when it comes to brown/black people seeking asylum. We see Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both so-called Christians, rounding up brown/black immigrants and carting them off to other states under false premises.
Lying to immigrants and sending them to northern cities with a vengeful purpose is wrong. These migrants/refugees are treated as if they were all illegal and criminals. This false narrative is the narrative of U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik.
Our immigration policies need an overhaul. A democracy is supposed to treat immigrants/refugees with respect and dignity. Our current Republican representatives have failed miserably in this regard.
Contrary to Fox News, Democrats don’t believe in open borders. Government studies during the Trump and Biden era have stated most illegal drugs coming into the United States come from Americans going across the border and returning.
Most immigrants/refugees don’t have the ability to bring anything other than themselves into our country. Many have lost everything trying to get here. They are desperate to be free from tyranny, violence and government corruption and to be legal immigrants. Check out the article “Friar restores hope to migrants” by Bro. Octavio Duran, OFM, in The Anthonian Franciscan.
How does any of this relate to the November election? Steve Holden, NY-24, and Matt Castelli, NY -21, are running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Both men have one particular quality we all should value: respect for the life and liberty that democracy affords.
They understand how desperate people can be for freedom and would approach immigration reform in a reasonable manner protecting our country. Both understand freedom and the diligence it takes to preserve it.
Both Holden and Castelli know what it means to confront the dangers of tyranny, violence and government corruption. Holden is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq. Castelli served in the CIA in Afghanistan.
It takes commitment, courage and faith in our nation to become protectors of our democracy. Both have proven their dedication and loyalty to us, we the people.
As Holden and Castelli protected our freedoms and rights, it’s now our turn to do so by our vote. A vote for Steve Holden and Matt Castelli is a vote for our democracy.
