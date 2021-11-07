Incoming councilman thanks supporters

I feel very honored that Watertown voters have elected me to the City Council. Thank you to all the residents who voted for me.
I have a vision and a promise to make Watertown a safer, more affordable city where our children will stay because of its opportunities and our grandchildren will be able to enjoy the rich heritage of the city of Watertown.
If anyone has a city Issue even before Jan. 1, contact me. Let me be your voice.
I also want to hear all sides of an issue. Please reach out to me: patrickhickey13601@gmail.com.
Patrick Hickey
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.