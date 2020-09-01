Incompetent leadership to blame for virus

Yet another screed from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik proclaiming her “COVID-19 Response — Protecting America, Demanding Justice”! I am sure many of my fellow 21st District folks found it stuffed in their mailboxes, too. This is a taxpayer funded campaign ad. Given the millions she gets from outside donors, thanks to being a Fox News star, does Stefanik really need us to pay for her campaign drivel? Given that President Donald Trump’s postmaster general is now trying to ruin the postal system, does she have to add junk mail to gum up the system?
But it’s the content that gets my blood boiling. Elise cannot ever be honest with constituents. That’s who she is. Elise is spending her valuable time on the “China task force.” Sounds important, but this is just a bunch of Republican congressmen with zero credibility and zero authority to do anything but cast shadows and work the fog machine to confuse people. Why are we in such a pickle with the novel coronavirus pandemic? Elise’s task forces is working hard “to expose China’s criminal behavior.”
I am not saying that China bears no responsibility. The local officials in Wuhan initially failed to act. But as we all know, that caused huge problems for Chinese themselves as the virus spread throughout their population. They also suffered for official malfeasance. Blanket Chinese scapegoating is absurd. For example, on Jan. 11 the Chinese released the virus’s genetic data so we could devise tests and vaccines. Elise makes it all sound like some nefarious conspiracy of the Chinese to destroy America.
Put another way, Stefanik also might blame me for the infamous West Coxsackie virus. That’s where I grew up in New York. This all has bigoted undertones. Blame Asians for our problems! But as Dr. Anthony Fauci says, “The numbers don’t lie.” The United States has less than 5 percent of the world population but leads all other countries in global coronavirus infections and deaths. Can we blame the Chinese for this?
Ironically, Stefanik’s blaming the Chinese for deception is exactly what she is doing to us. Misinforming and misleading by blissfully ignoring the real culprit — the disastrous, incompetent, failed response of President Trump, her good buddy. How can she not come clean about this? Maybe she’s crazy after injecting some bleach into her arm to prevent infection. Let’s vaccinate ourselves against Republican lies and deceptions. Get rid of Elise in the 21st District!
Mark MacWilliams
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.