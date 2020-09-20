Incompotence, corruption follow Trump

The United States is fairing far worse than any other wealthy, developed country regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic. That alone should be enough evidence to suggest that President Donald Trump does not deserve the honor of a second term. If there are any who would continue to support his re-election in the face of that failure, I would ask you to remember a few other things.
As a candidate, the president told us only “the best people” would serve in his administration. That clearly does not fit with the evidence. Cabinet appointments like Tom Price, Scott Pruitt and Ryan Zinke were forced to resign for enriching themselves. Other Trump associates are now indicted or convicted criminals including Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, Michael Cohen and Michael Flynn. This administration has had more turnover in the ranks of top advisers than any other in modern history.
Then there are the former top officials who left the administration with dire warnings of how badly the president is managing the affairs of state. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis all left seeking to distance themselves from the policies of the president. If appointees who served closest to the president have fled, voters should do the same.
Many supporters look to the president’s judicial appointments as a rationale for supporting him. The president has had the opportunity to fill many court seats. Yet when the actions of this administration are challenged in court, there is a remarkable consistency in the outcome. Of 125 cases challenging Trump administration policies, the courts have ruled against the administration in all but 17 cases; 108 times the administration either lost in court or stopped defending itself. Even judges whom Trump expected to rule in his favor have concluded the actions of this administration violate our laws.
Save the “all politicians are corrupt” canard for someone who has not been paying attention. You will not find an example of a president from either party with this kind of record of failed leadership in modern history, with the possible exception of Richard Nixon. The voters had returned Nixon to office for a second term before the extent of his wrongdoing was known.
On Election Day, voters must not set aside the well-documented wrongdoings of the Trump administration. Incompetence and corruption should not become the norm in American governance.
Dan Sullivan-Catlin
Potsdam
