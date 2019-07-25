Save the River has written to the International Joint Commission requesting that the St. Lawrence Seaway go to several days open and several days closed so that the St. Lawrence River outflow can be increased more than 10 percent to 11,500 m3/s on a periodic basis.
Neither the hydrology of the river nor common sense supports this. As the board recently stated, “The north channel … [on the lower river], where many homes and roads are located, would flood at such flows.” It added, “even if more than 10,400 m3/s were released ..., the damage to the shoreline would be the same. The difference in water levels that would result is way too small [only around an inch] to change the amount of damage.”
Shipping absolutely should yield when sustained flooding like we are seeing this year occurs. That is a reasonable “balancing” of its interests with all others. If the reason — increased flows — will actually make a difference on Lake Ontario and the river.
Unfortunately, it will not. Better to work with government, businesses, residents and other conservation groups to develop and implement strategies so we can live near, work on and enjoy sustainably than demand an increase in the outflow that will make no difference other than to flood downstream riparians.
Lee Willbanks
Dexter
