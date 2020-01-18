While watching “American Experience,” the PBS documentary on U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy, I was reminded of some of the characters in that sad saga of U.S. history — a saga President Dwight Eisenhower finally put to rest. The leading characters in this story were, of course, the infamous senator for Wisconsin; his chief counsel, Roy Cohen (also Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer); and Cohen’s right-hand man, G. David Schine, chief consultant to the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, the committee headed by McCarthy that gave birth to the term McCarthyism.
For further information about David Schine’s role integral and sinister role as partner with Roy Cohen, readers can research that easily.
The name Schine rang a bell with me, and I made a quick check and found David Schine was the heir to the Schine Family Enterprises fortune built around hotels and entertainment. In Massena, they built the Schine Inn sometime in the late 1940s and early 1950s. It is now a Quality Inn. Going back to 1926, Schine Enterprises leased and later purchased the theater at 65 Main St., naming it the Schine Theater. In 1931 after extensive renovations to the theater, a gala reopening was hosted by the company. Schine Enterprises sold both properties in the early 1960s.
Joseph M. Liotta
Norwood
