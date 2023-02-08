Induction stoves work better than gas ones

There’s been a bit of an uproar lately caused by the Consumer Product Safety Commission considering stopping the sale of new gas stoves. It turns out that “clean natural gas” was never all that clean, both because it leaks out of stoves and creates harmful indoor air pollution when it burns.

They are not going to take away existing gas stoves, found in about 38% of homes. But if you can, you might want to do that on your own.

