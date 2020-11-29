Interests of the nation come before a party

It is now beyond time for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and her congressional colleagues to urge President Donald Trump to allow former Vice President Joe Biden and his team to be briefed on national security, the novel coronavirus and other issues relevant to a possible transfer of power. Such action by President Trump does not constitute a concession of the election but rather a recognition that come Jan. 20, a new president might be inaugurated.
The president’s decision to withhold information represents a clear and present danger to the republic and its citizens. Continuing along this path would be obvious evidence that love of self trumps love of country — the very antithesis of patriotism. Rep. Stefanik, it is time to place the interests of the country ahead of party loyalty.
Edmund J. Russell Jr.
Canton
