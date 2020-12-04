In March, televangelist Kenneth Copeland told his congregation that God informed him the novel coronavirus pandemic would “be over much sooner than you think.”
Copeland commanded Satan to “get out of this nation” and “crawl on your belly” before declaring the crisis was “over.”
In April, Copeland called for the “Wind, almighty south wind” to burn the coronavirus “in the name of Jesus. ... I blow the wind of God on you.”
Unfortunately, all of Copeland’s huffing and puffing did not blow COVID-19 down.
Speaking of the coronavirus in late October, Copeland told his television audience, “Come on man, we’re immune. We’re going through this thing with a holy spirit immunity from the works of the devil.”
How come the 225,000 people who died from COVID-19 (when Copeland spoke these words) were not “immune” from this disease?
Were these predominantly older Americans so invaluable and expendable that the Holy Spirit let them contract COVID-19 and perish?
North Dakota is one of the reddest and most Christian conservative states.
Christopher Murray of the University of Washington said that as of Oct. 28, it had “the highest COVID death rate per capita in the world ...”
Was God punishing the faithful for some reason known only to him? Or is the death rate so high because North Dakota has the lowest mask-wearing rate in the country?
Perhaps it’s as simple as “God helps those who help themselves,” and so many people in North Dakota are not doing what must be done to stay safe.
George J. Bryjak
Bloomingdale
