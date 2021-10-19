Is city manager violating 1st Amendment?

This letter is to address the many residents who have called upon all of the sitting councilors of Ogdensburg related to the libelous, rude, inciting, blatantly insolent and insubordinate comments made to upstanding citizens, local and county elected officials from City Manager Stephen Jellie while utilizing social media.
A quick review of AR-87 within the City Charter and Administrative Regulations should open the eyes for all taxpayers. We all have some questions.
1. There is a lawsuit filed against Mayor Jeffrey Skelly for allegedly violating First Amendments rights of of Ogdensburg residents using social media. Does the same apply for the city manager of said community? He is on the record in social media as an employee of the city — currently as city manager — using rude and offensive language in multiple threads and times towards residents of this great city. We feel he may be violating their First Amendment rights as well as provisions of the City Charter and Administrative Regulations — AR-87, especially Sections D-1, D-2 and E.
2. Are the devices used to respond on any social media sites owned by the city of Ogdensburg or paid for by the city in any capacity? Does the city pay for any service of any personally owned device used for city business? If so, these devices should be subject to a forensic review.
We are quite confident that the city manager will feel the need to respond. We are replying to the residents of the city who asked for our input; we will not respond to any bully pulpit or social media sites.
The city manager continually quotes that “facts are facts.” If so, facts support themselves. Why the need to support said claims of fact on social media repeatedly to call out or be rude, ignorant with slandering comments made toward upstanding residents of this city? He oftentimes forgets whom he works for. He can respond all he wants. We will address him in the proper forum in our capacity as legislators/supervisors to this great community.
This letter is to the residents of Ogdensburg that have called upon us to respond. What say Councilors John Rishe, Steven Fisher, William Dillabough and Skelly? Do you condone this activity from a professional representing our city?
We do not!
Michael B. Powers
Nichole Kennedy
Daniel P. Skamperle
Ogdensburg
The writers are members of the Ogdensburg City Council.
