Is columnist doing more harm than good?

I wonder if Jerry Moore (“Cuomo may be doing more harm than good,” March 22) ever reads his own newspaper (or any news at all). If he did, he would read that Gov. Cuomo is not the only government official who has seen the real and urgent need for serious public health measures at this time of global pandemic.
These measures such as social distancing and reductions in crowd situations are being advocated to dampen the transmission of the virus.
The Washington Post article in the Sunday Weekly section of Watertown Daily Times discusses how social distancing should be enforced by closures if necessary, which may bring the death rate in the United States from COVID-19 by a full half or more. That is, to be specific from a possible high of 2.2 million deaths. I think trying to save more than 1 million people is worth some sacrifice (Jerry doesn’t seem to agree).
Even in our less-dense population of the north country, our hospitals are already seeing shortages of critical health supplies, and the path of the virus is just beginning. Jerry seems to indicate that, gee sorry, lots of people are going to die anyway, so why bother trying. Maybe that person will be a family member or friend of yours, Jerry.
Jerry seems in search of an enemy to blame for the hardships that our area, our state, our nation and even our world are just starting to deal with. The governor is not the enemy you need to do battle with — the COVID-19 virus is the enemy.
It may already sound cliché but, yes, we really are all in this together.
Alice Henley
Dexter
