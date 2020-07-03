To U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik
My father and uncle, both your constituents, served honorably in Afghanistan (and Iraq). You represent the 10th Mountain Division, which has troops stationed in Afghanistan and has deployed there numerous times previously.
You are a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Intelligence Committee. You are the ranking member of the subcommittee on Intelligence, Emerging Threats and Capabilities. You continually tout your close relationship with President Donald Trump.
When did you first find out that we have credible U.S. intelligence that Russian military spies offered bounties to the Taliban in exchange for killing U.S. soldiers (like the ones you represent)? When did you first learn that Donald Trump and his administration have done nothing about this despite knowing for months? Despite knowing that American and coalition troops’ lives are at risk?
Given your committee memberships and close relationships with the White House, even spending a weekend at Camp David with Trump and cabinet members, one may wonder if you have also known for some time. But giving you the benefit of the doubt, perhaps you only found out with the New York Times scoop on June 26 (since confirmed by other major outlets as well).
What are you doing about it? What are you doing to protect the Fort Drum soldiers and the 21st Congressional District military service members you represent?
Will you demand action from this president and his administration? Or will you remain silent on this ultimate betrayal of our troops? We are waiting.
I remain stubbornly hopeful that you can rediscover a fraction of the integrity you have lost over the past four years, that despite all the evidence to the contrary, you will do the right thing. Are you loyal to the Constitution, our troops and the flag you love to drape yourself in? I’m begging you to prove it.
Alexandra Jacobs Wilke
Potsdam
