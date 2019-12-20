Is there a vacancy in our two-party system?

Being a firm believer that the governance of this country is best served by a viable two-party political system, it was disturbing to read recently that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was considered to be the future of the Republican Party and a “star” (President Donald Trump).
I’m sure there are those who are cheered by her rise from being a mere acolyte to that champion of the “working class,” Paul Ryan, to standing shoulder to shoulder with those pillars of integrity and devoted defenders of the U.S. Constitution, Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan.
As a resident of the congressional district she purportedly represents, I’m not one of them. Her performance is the impeachment hearings (and it was a performance) is clear evidence that she’s more concerned with protecting her party status than in seeking the truth about the critical issues confronting our country!
Along with her previously mentioned cohorts, Ms. Stefanik chooses to ignore the information provided by our professional national security services in favor of promoting conspiracy fairy tales put forth by the president and scripted by Russia. This is a sad and dangerous commentary on any elected official, but she brings it closer to home.
Ms. Stefanik as the future of the GOP suggests that in the future, there may be a vacancy in our two-party system! Perhaps someday the void will be filled by the real Republican Party, replacing the party of Trump.
In the meantime, our district deserves representation from someone more committed to the north country and less committed to their own political future.
Richard Metcalf
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.