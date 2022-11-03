Every two years, we decide if government has made our lives better.
Democrat spending led to a 40-year high inflation along with a supply chain crisis. Our gas prices have doubled. Democrats blame Vladimir Putin, but gases prices were 50% higher before the first rocket was fired. The Democrat plan to attack fossil fuels and “go green at any cost” led to this. We’re left paying the cost.
Democrat border policies led to 2 million illegals entering in fiscal 2022. There’s no proper vetting or restrictions. Illegal drugs like fentanyl are smuggled across the border, killing more than 100,00 people a year. Our cities are under attack because Democrat district attorneys and their policies (such as cashless bail) are making communities unsafe.
We hailed our first-responders and medical personnel during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Democrats turned their backs on them because of their vaccination status. Democrats abused their emergency powers by locking down our lives and businesses.
Many Democrats ignored their own restrictions. It was “rules for thee but not for me.” Democrats have tried to limit our free speech and cancel those who disagree.
One-party Democrat rule caused this. It’s time to end the madness.
Have Democrats made your life better? Vote.
