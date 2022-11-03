Vote for Webster for District 11 legislator

Every two years, we decide if government has made our lives better.

Democrat spending led to a 40-year high inflation along with a supply chain crisis. Our gas prices have doubled. Democrats blame Vladimir Putin, but gases prices were 50% higher before the first rocket was fired. The Democrat plan to attack fossil fuels and “go green at any cost” led to this. We’re left paying the cost.

