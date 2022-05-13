It’s appropriate for Olney to ask questions

Watertown Mayor Jeffrey Smith should be grateful there is someone on the City Council — in this instance, Councilman Clifford Olney — who takes the time to do the research and look into matters concerning the use of the money that homeowners in the city are forced to pay in property taxes.
In order to make well-informed decisions, council members should be encouraged to ask questions and to double check everything. The only way to avoid “bickering,” as the Watertown Daily Times characterizes the discussions at the meetings, would be for the council members to bow down before the mayor and worship him as if he were a god while the city attorney presides over the humiliating ritual.
Kevin Beary
Colton
