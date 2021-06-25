It’s important for people to learn to swim

With summer upon us, many will seek out water for relaxation and recreation. I urgently call for all of us to be careful around the water and be sure to seek out swimming lessons if you don’t know how to swim.
This important survival skill should be on par with reading, writing and arithmetic. My wife and I were lifeguards in our youth.
Between us, 30 to 40 people were rescued from drowning and many more learned to swim. Accidents and mistakes happen!
Don’t let yourself or a loved one be a victim. Swimming can be great fun and wonderful exercise.
Timothy Hume Behrendt
Cold Brook
The writer is a minister and counselor.
