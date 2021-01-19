It’s shameful that NY-21 elected Stefanik

I watched with horror Rep. Elise Stefanik vomit on the floor of the House the lies that contributed to the violence of Jan. 6.
Stefanik’s finger-wagging at the violence neither redeems nor obscures her complicity in the bloodshed and insurrection.
Even after the terrible incidents of Jan. 6, she continues to churn out the poison of a man who has spent the last four years trashing the U.S. Constitution, the document she swore to uphold.
Above all, I am ashamed that the voters in the 21st District elected someone like Stefanik to represent me in Washington.
Judith Funston
Norwood
