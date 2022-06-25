Describing the violence of the mob on Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards testified to the Jan. 6 Committee that law enforcement agents are not trained in hand-to-hand combat.
President Donald Trump told Vice President Mike Pence that he didn’t want to be Pence’s friend anymore if he certified the election results.
And Trump said to Attorney General William Barr, “You must really hate Trump,” after Barr told the Associated Press that the U.S. Department of Justice found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Twice in my lifetime have there been actions by presidents that go beyond politics in their attacks on democracy. The first one, Watergate, consisted of dirty tricks and enemies lists, overseen by a president who directed these actions and lied to cover them up.
The second one, Jan. 6, makes Watergate look like child’s play. GOP leaders like U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik whine and try to distract us from the real issue: our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power came under attack.
Trump showed the emotional maturity of perhaps a 4-year-old in attacking Pence and Barr.
Besides showing the brutality of attackers who injured 140-plus police officers, these hearings have shown that many responsible presidential advisers — the attorney general, campaign chair, many others — knew that there was no significant fraud, that Trump was told this by responsible lawyers such as esteemed GOP attorney Benjamin Ginsberg. But Donald’s fragile ego and obsession with power got in the way of him accepting the facts.
Now there are huge concerns about how the election lies are potentially shaping our future elections. Do any readers believe that the candidate with fewer votes should be certified the winners of elections? Several GOP state legislators are trying to do so. Should candidates harass state election officials after elections and try to intimidate them into “finding votes”? Should the Justice Department be corrupted into a personal arm of the president in an attempt to get the state legislators to certify the candidate with fewer votes as the winner? I hope none of these things happen, and Congress needs to act so they cannot.
The big point of the Jan. 6 Committee is to protect democracy so that misinformation and a loud microphone cannot override the will of the people. Elections should be won by vote counts. Candidates have a right to challenge election results in court. But once the court challengers are over, the election is done. Former Vice President Al Gore respected this process in a much closer 2000 election, and democracy was saved.
Courage is defending what democracy should be — above personal power. If we leave it to the Stefaniks, we may lose it.
William Kimball
Watertown
